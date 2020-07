Larned -- Herbert E. Kier, 64, passed away July 25, 2020 at his home, Larned. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beckwith Mortuary, Larned.

Herbert Kier

Larned -- Herbert E. Kier, 64, passed away July 25, 2020 at his home, Larned. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beckwith Mortuary, Larned.