Barbara Kay Gulotta, 79, of Hutchinson, died July 9, 2020. Private family services will be held in Fairlawn Burial Park. Friends may sign her book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Barbara Gulotta

