Glenn E. Shafer, of Hutchinson, born October 23, 1951, passed away June 23, 2020. He loved dandelions, collecting boxes, toys, and a little of everything. Glenn loved decorating for the holidays and putting up the inflatable's in the front yard.

Glenn E. Shafer

He is survived by: wife, Jean M. Shafer of 50 years on July 8th; mother, Geraldine Shafer; sisters, Anita Smith, Jill Shafer; brothers, Dale Shafer, Craig Shafer; brothers-in-law, Tom (Pam) Kirkby, David (Dee) Kirkby; sisters-in-law, Mary (Ronnie) Millet, Carol(Jim) Toy, and his favorite great-niece, Michelle Devault, many other nieces and nephews, and his cat, Midnight.

Glenn is preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

An hour gathering will be held July 8, 2020, 1:30 to 2:30pm at Old Mission-Heritage funeral home, Hutchinson, KS.