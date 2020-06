CUNNINGHAM - Jerry Lee Hart, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hilltop Manor in Cunningham, KS, following a brief stay. Jerry was born March 6, 1936 to Jesse O. Hart and Opal H. (Sinnett) Hart in Kingman, KS.

Jerry Lee Hart

CUNNINGHAM - Jerry Lee Hart, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hilltop Manor in Cunningham, KS, following a brief stay. Jerry was born March 6, 1936 to Jesse O. Hart and Opal H. (Sinnett) Hart in Kingman, KS.

He worked as a driller in the oilfield, as a driller, later becoming a truck driver. He loved vacations, fishing, gardening, and the outdoors.

Jerry was preceded in death by: his parents, Jesse O. Hart and Opal H. (Sinnett) Hart; wife, Bonnie (Freel) Hart and son, Todd Hart; wife, Mary (Clark) Hart; Anita (Clark) Foskett , Larry Clark and Alan Clark; grandson, Cody Hart; granddaughter, Andrea Clark; sisters, Jean Arrington, Doris Thomas and Helen Moore; brothers, Donald Hart and Robert Hart; son-in-law, Randall (Red) Foskett, daughter-in law, Cheri (Simpson) Clark. Jerry is survived by daughter, Terri (Terry) Ziegler; sister, Pat (Don) Beat of Kingman, KS; brother, Jim (Tracy) Hart, of Sunbury, PA; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. Daughters-in-law; Linda (Todd) Hart, Gina (Alan) Clark and Cheri (Larry) Clark.

Graveside service held on Saturday July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Upchurch Cemetery in Norwich, KS with a lunch following at the Covenant Assembly of God Church, 400 Coronado St., Kingman, KS.