Lyons -- Florene I. Maxwell, 85, Lyons, Kansas, died June 27, 2020. Graveside service will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with Rev. Lara MacGregor officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Heart Association in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

Florene I. Maxwell

