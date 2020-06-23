MCPHERSON - Donald Eugene Harris, 82, died June 20, 2020. Survivors: wife, Rosemarie; children, Kevin Harris, Cheryl Gorges, Jenny Avila, Krista Arrojo, Sonja Sawatzky. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed with Rosary 2 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial 2:30 p.m. Memorials: church or Lord's Diner c/o Stockham Funeral Home.

Donald Harris

