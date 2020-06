McPherson -- Shirley Maude Koehn, 82, died June 20, 2020.

Shirley Koehn

Survivors: sons, Brian (Kimberly) Koehn, Tim (Diana) Koehn, Brent Koehn; 9 grandchildren.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 24,at Stockham Family Funeral Home.

Graveside service: 10:00 AM, Thursday, at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials:Parkinson's Foundation or Kindred Hospice c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson