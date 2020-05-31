WICHITA - Bobby Edwards, 44, Ancient Caddo Warrior, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Bobby Edwards

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Burial will follow at Eastside Cemetery, 500 S. Cleveland, Hutchinson.

Preceded in death by his father, Delos; brother, Jean Paul; grandmothers, Nadine and Eleanor. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; son, Chiler; daughter, Jesslyn; mother, Linda; brothers, Daniel and Eli; sisters, Cindy, Amber and Kim.

