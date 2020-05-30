Tony Dyer, 82, of Hutchinson, loving husband, father, grandfather, and Hutchinson Community College ambassador, died May 22, 2020, at Legend of Hutchinson. He was born January 23, 1938, in Wichita, to Leo and Lenora (Travis) Dyer.

Tony Dyer

Tony graduated as Valedictorian of Mount Hope High School in 1956 and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Emporia State University. He played college football at Hutchinson Community College, Wichita State University, and Emporia State University. Tony began his career teaching at Central Junior High, and coaching football, along with track and field at Hutchinson Community College. Tony retired as President of KFSA, after more than 25 years of service. He served on the Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees for over 11 years.

Tony was an affable man and known for his storytelling, bear hugs and 'no quit grit' work ethic. He was full of joy, kindness, and compassion. He touched many lives as a father, teacher, coach, leader, mentor, and businessman. Tony never met a stranger; he lived life to the fullest and was full of life. He will truly be missed.

On October 12, 1989, he married Karon Martin (Hughes), in Wichita.

Tony is survived by: wife of over 30 years, Karon of Hutchinson; children, Kelly Dyer (Lynette), Mike Dyer (Karen), both of Hutchinson, Linda Dyer (Art Allen) of Haven, Heather Holcomb (Buck) of Derby, Holly Robertson (Adrian) of Overland Park, and Lisa Holland (Jeff) of Prairie Village; grandchildren, Adryan Dyer, Bryce Smith, Danielle Dyer, Randi Bryant (Ray) and their children, KayLynn and Rayna, Jordan Drake, Makenzie and Caden Holcomb, Quentin, Leo, Ona, Rhys and Roman Robertson, Connor and Maeve Holland; brothers, Jerry Dyer of Laguna Niguel, CA and Greg Dyer of Ocala, FL; Kelly, Mike and Linda's mother, Carole Astle of Haven; and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place. Private family graveside service has taken place at Old Mission/Wichita Park Cemetery, Wichita, with Mike Jette officiating. Friends may sign the book and view memorabilia of Tony's life from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the HCC Endowment Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

