Richard Bingham

BURRTON - On May 10th, 2020, Richard D. Bingham passed away at home surrounded by family, after a long and hard battle with cancer.

Richard was born on December 14th, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas to Walter and Bessie (Madison) Bingham. Growing up their family moved many times, but Richard always said Arkansas felt the most like home.

In 1972, Richard joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in California. During a visit with family in Augusta, KS he met Linda. The couple wrote letters back and forth for months until Richard finished his time in the service and returned to Kansas, where the two married on April 29th, 1974.

After many years of managing a farm for Tyson Foods in Oklahoma, Richard and Linda chose to relocate their family to Burrton, Ks, where many of his family members lived. Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Richard was regularly seen mowing yards in town, at his grandson's sporting events, drinking coffee at the Kwik Shop, fishing, or sitting on the front porch of the family's home.

Richard is survived by: his wife Linda Bingham; children, Wanda (Milton) Bingham-Waite of Burrton, Richard (Kim) Bingham of Wichita, and Shirley (Michael) Wellington of Newton; grandchildren, Daniel, Andrea, Khyllie, Khynslie, Kayden, Aryia, Ali, Connor, and Corbin; sisters, Linda (Russell) Coiner of Pampa, Tx, and Sue (David) Maxwell of Buhler; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Richard is preceded by his parents, Walter and Bessie Bingham; brothers, Charles, Larry, and Buddy; sisters, Ruth Rude, Peggy Ralston, Patsy Bingham, Margie Keith, Ginny (Virginia) Milner, Hazel VanHorn, Katie (LaVerna) Graber, and Sherry McCandless.

A private service for the family will occur at a later date at Burrton Cemetery. A book for condolences will be located at Burrton Public Library on May 23rd, 2020. Flowers and memorial donations can be sent to: Hutchinson Funeral Home 300 E 30th Ave Hutchinson, Ks 67502.

