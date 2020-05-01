PRATT - Carol Hersh, 73, died April 30, 2020, at her home. Born November 30, 1946. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Inurnment at Harmony Grove Cemetery, Dennis, Kansas. Memorials to Reach Church in care of Larrison Mortuary.

Carol Hersh

