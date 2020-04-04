Robert 'Bob' Wilton Busby, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away March 28, 2020 at Hospice House Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born on November 16, 1927 in Kirwin, Kansas. He retired from the Hutchinson Post Office and also retired from First National Bank. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Robert 'Bob' Busby

Per Bob's request there will be not be a service.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Wesley Towers for all the love and care they have given him over the years. With that, memorial gifts may be made to the Wesley Towers Foundation, or Cause for Paws and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

