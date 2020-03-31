PRATT - Vernon 'Gene' Eugene Courange, 93, died March 30, 2020. Born January 14, 1927. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service announced at a later date with inurnment at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital in care of Larrison Mortuary.

Gene Courange

PRATT - Vernon 'Gene' Eugene Courange, 93, died March 30, 2020. Born January 14, 1927. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service announced at a later date with inurnment at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital in care of Larrison Mortuary.