HARPER -- Vietta Easley, 92, passed away March 20, 2020. Survived by daughters: Connie Easley of Harper and Yanina (Delvin) Noland of Luftkin, Texas. Viewing and registration is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. Graveside 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Harper Cemetery. Memorials: Cross Pointe Church or Harper Recreation

