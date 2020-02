TULSA, OKLAHOMA - Richard Slattery, 72, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. John Hospital in Tulsa.More information about his life, survivors and services to be given at a later date by Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.

