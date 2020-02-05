STERLING - Amos Ezekiel Schweizer, 21 months, of rural Sterling, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 due to a farming accident. He was born on April 7, 2018 in Newton, KS, the son of Luke and Kandra Pattison Schweizer.

Amos Schweizer

Amos was a joyful, social, bright-eyed little boy who stole the hearts of everyone he met. His red hair and blue eyes made him stand out in a crowd, but his kind spirit and gentle heart made him leave a lasting impression. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time on the farm and became fast friends with anyone who would take him for a ride on a tractor, truck, combine, or anything else that has an engine. Although he was never very gentle with the animals around him, they seemed to know how special this boy was and would follow his little feet wherever they went. Amos was a true child of God because it came out in his personality. He loved going to church and would always help get ready in any way he could, and had a beaming grin or smile on his face when we would get him out of the car to go into church. He had a new interaction with someone every Sunday and was truly reaching hearts for Christ. He got to experience being a big brother for six weeks, and without a hint of jealousy, malice, or resentment, he would kiss Avah's head, give her his tractors to play with, and demand that someone hold her when she cried.

Amos is survived by: his parents, Luke and Kandra Schweizer of Sterling; sister, Avah Schweizer of Sterling; paternal grandparents, Tom and Christy Schweizer of Sterling; maternal grandparents, Steve and Laraine Roberts of Sterling and his biological grandfather, the Late Mike Klassen of Johnson; paternal great-grandparents, Don and Ann Sturgeon of Hutchinson, and Phyllis and the late J.D. Schweizer of Sterling; maternal great-grandparents, Velma and the late Herb Klassen of Kendall, KS, Fred and Nora Like of Hutchinson; four uncles, Kraig Klassen and wife Tressa of Sterling, John, Adam, and Cody Schweizer of Sterling; four aunts, Jessica Earle and husband Austin of Sterling, and Keena, Camille, and Natalie Schweizer, all of Sterling; cousins Exum Earle and Jackston Klassen of Sterling.

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Sterling Evangelical Bible Church with Pastor Philip Carroll officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Private family burial will be held at Peace Valley Cemetery, rural Sterling.

Memorials may be made to the Amos Ezekiel Schweizer Memorial Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

