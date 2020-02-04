Bison -- Donald Carl 'Don' Hardy, 91, Bison, Kansas, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Bison -- Donald Carl 'Don' Hardy, 91, Bison, Kansas, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Locust Grove Village, La Crosse, Kansas.

Don was born April 28, 1928, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Carl Harold and Elizabeth Jeannette (Rothweiler) Hardy. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas. He was a farmer/stockman.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Bison, serving on many church committees

He was a former member of the Bison-Timken Men's Club; the Bison Co-op board of directors; and past president of the Bison State Bank.

He was a past chairman of the Eunice Edwards Scholarship Committee for 50 years.

Due to the sudden death in 1961 of his brother in law, he stepped in to help his sister with his two young nephews.

Survivors include: two nephews, Don Reinhardt (Jan) Bison, and Gregg Reinhardt (Maggie), Great Bend; two great nieces, Elizabeth Pinkston (Jason), Larned, Kansas, and Amy Blackburn (Mitchell), Bison; and four great great nieces; and two great great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Francis Hardy; and his sister and brother in law, Carol and Lowell Reinhardt.

Memorial service will be Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the United Methodist Church, Bison.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the Eunice Edwards Scholarship Fund or the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Janousek Funeral Home, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548.

