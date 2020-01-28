Liberty, MO -- Barbara Ann (Steele) Heng, 90, passed away January 27, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 am, on Thursday, January 30, in Tighe Hall at Our Lady of Mercy Country Home, 2115 Maturana Drive, Liberty, MO 64068. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 31, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Liberal, KS.

Barbra Heng

