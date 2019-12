Donald Ellis

LARNED - Donald V. Ellis, 83, died December 20, 2019, Belgrade, MT. Born March 4, 1936, to Harry and Beulah Ellis. Married Carol Willis. Survivors: children, Don Jr., Susie, LeAnna, Stacey. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, Beckwith Mortuary. Visitation, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family present 6-8 p.m. Visit Beckwith website for full obit.

