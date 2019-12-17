GREAT BEND - Ruth Helen Nuss, 103, passed away December 12, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born January 20, 1916, in Bemidji, Minn., to The Reverend and Mrs. Otto and Augusta (Tammen) Brauer, of Good Thunder, Minn.. Ruth married Melvin O. Nuss April 27, 1941, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Good Thunder, Minn. They were married for 57 years until his death on April 18, 1998.

Ruth Helen Nuss

GREAT BEND - Ruth Helen Nuss, 103, passed away December 12, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born January 20, 1916, in Bemidji, Minn., to The Reverend and Mrs. Otto and Augusta (Tammen) Brauer, of Good Thunder, Minn.. Ruth married Melvin O. Nuss April 27, 1941, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Good Thunder, Minn. They were married for 57 years until his death on April 18, 1998.

Ruth, a long time Great Bend resident and homemaker, was a 1934 graduate of Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, Minn. After graduating college, she was employed at Dayton's Department Store in Minneapolis, where she was the director of the women's bridal department. She continued her employment at Howard's Dress Shop, after moving to Great Bend, prior to her marriage.

Ruth was a member of various sewing clubs, Bloomer Girls, and Trinity Lutheran Church. She was involved in her church's kitchen, dinners, Sunday School teaching, and ladies' circles. She loved her church and was integral in the fund raising of the new church building. Ruth loved beauty and good design, whether it was creating beautiful spaces to live in, planting gardens or trees or serving a meal.

Survivors include one son, Frederick 'Fred' J. Nuss and wife Candace; three daughters, Kathryn A. Nuss of Tangier, Morocco, Barbara J. Nuss of Great Bend and Joanne R. Nuss of Great Bend; five grandchildren, Garth Bauer and wife Lamia, Christopher Bauer, Khalil Soodi and wife Halima, Abdelaziz Soodi and Yasmina Soodi; two great grandchildren, Youseff Bauer and Lina Soodi; and one niece Danielle Anderson and husband Ethan, and many other nephews and nieces and cousins. She was preceded in passing by her parents, The Reverend and Mrs., Otto Brauer; her brother, Lloyd Brauer; and one sister, Gloria Nara.

Funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday December 20, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, with The Revered Jon Brudvig presiding. Interment will follow in the Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Barton County Food Bank, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

