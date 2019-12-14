Ellinwood, KS -- Mary Ann (Trott) Matrow, 89, passed away in Wichita, KS on Dec. 13th, 2019. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tues., Dec. 17th at the United Methodist Church in Ellinwood with Pastor Tom Reazin officiating. Burial will follow at Bean Cemetery in Little River, KS followed by a reception back at the church.

Mary Ann (Trott) Matrow

