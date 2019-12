LARNED - Johnette Schaben, 90, died December 9, 2019, at Country Place Senior Living, Larned. Born October 8, 1929, Bazine, to John and Lucinda Wittman. Funeral, December 11, 2 p.m., Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City. Burial, Bazine Cemetery. Visitation, December 10, 4-8 p.m. with family, 6-8 p.m. Contributions to Bazine Cemetery Fund.

Johnette Schaben

