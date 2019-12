Edward Oswald

MCPHERSON - Edward E. Oswald, 84, of McPherson, KS, and formerly of Colorado and Missouri, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his home in McPherson. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

