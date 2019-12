DODGE CITY - Paul C. Jolliff, Sr., 81, died December 5, 2019. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Friends may sign the register from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Memorials: Paul Jolliff, Sr. Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Paul Jolliff, Sr.

