Ellinwood, KS -- George Harry Redington, 68, passed away in Ellinwood, KS on Nov. 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM, Thurs., Nov. 21st at First Baptist Church in Lorraine, KS with Pastor Zachary Ullom officiating. Memorials are suggested to Dallas Theological Seminary in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526.

George Harry Redington

