Joyce McAfee

Pratt -- Joyce Loree McAfee, 90, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Pratt Rehabilitation and Residence Center. She was born January 30, 1929 in Wellington, the daughter of Chancey Elmer and Matilda Josephine (Bender) Case. On December 11, 1949, she married Dale Lee McAfee in Wellington. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2013.

Joyce graduated from Wellington High School in 1948. She was a lifetime member of Pratt Church of Christ where she ran the clothing room and prepared funeral dinners. She worked for Cross Manufacturing until she retired.



She is survived by children, Susan (Randy) Teske of Pratt, Kurt (Connie) McAfee of Wichita and Lisa (Jim) Bergner of Pratt; and grandchildren, Alison McAfee, Carson McAfee, Jamie (Garrett) Hixon and Brent Bergner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents; and sister, Wanda Hayes.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. " 8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends 5-7 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at Church of Christ, Pratt with Steve Triplett presiding. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials may be made to the Church of Christ or PRRC in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

