HAYSVILLE - C. Jean Gibson, 95, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born July 23, 1924 to Thomas and Edith (Carson) Johns in Bethany, MO.

C. Jean Gibson

HAYSVILLE - C. Jean Gibson, 95, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born July 23, 1924 to Thomas and Edith (Carson) Johns in Bethany, MO.

Jean grew up on a farm in the Bethany, MO area before moving to Iuka, KS in the late 40's. In 1963, they moved to Cullison, KS and then opened Hoot n Jean's Cafe in Turon, KS. They moved to Haysville, KS in 2006.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Elvis 'Hoot' Gibson; seven sisters; and three brothers. Jean is survived by: her sons, Gerald D. Gibson and Tom R. (Brenda) Gibson; grandchildren, Gerald R. Gibson, Tina (Sean) Stuchlik, Michelle (William) Moore, Amy Ghere, B. Todd (Luci) Hutchcroft, and Angela P. (Martin) Gomez; sisters, Neoma Jones, Cathy Nolan, and Sue Johns; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridget's Cradles, PO Box 316, Kechi, KS 67067 or Angel of Hope Kansas, C/O Stacy Carmine - Chairperson, 2844 S. Chase, Wichita, KS 67217. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com