NEWTON - Robert H. Schneider, 84, died Sunday November 10, 2019, at the Accension Via Christi Regional Medical Center-St. Joseph Campus in Wichita. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday November 15, 2019, at the First Church of God in Newton. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.

Robert Schneider

