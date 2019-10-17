James R. Dyer

SCOTT CITY - James Ray Dyer, 23, passed Oct. 6, 2019, in Haginta, Guam. Born April 8, 1996, in Springfield, Mo. Services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Scott City. Memorials are suggested to the James Dyer Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. See funeral home web site for more information.

