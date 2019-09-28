Justin M Yoder of Hutchinson, was born to Jimmy Yoder and Marcelene (Swartz) Palacios August 24, 1989.

Justin Michael Yoder

Justin M Yoder of Hutchinson, was born to Jimmy Yoder and Marcelene (Swartz) Palacios August 24, 1989.

He attended Hutchinson High School where he excelled in soccer and wrestling. He also attended Barkley College in Haviland, KS where he continued his soccer career. Justin when to South Africa and Mexico twice on mission trips, but his heart was in Rwanda.

He loved God, his family, and friends to the fullest. In his final days, he watched the Kansas City Chiefs and K-State any chance that he could. Justin went home on September 17, 2019.

He is preceded in death by: his father, Jimmy Yoder; grandfather, Harold Yoder; aunt, Sharon Ford; and two grandmothers, Loisann Swartz and Julie Swartz.

He is survived by: his mother, Marcelene (m. Rudy Palacios); brothers, Brandon Zeh and Patrick Yoder (m. Kristen Yoder); grandfather, Ralph Swartz; grandmother, Gladys Yoder; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Please send offering instead of flowers in care of Hutchinson Friends Church.

Memorial service for those that wish to attend will be held at Hutchinson Friends Church on October 5, 2019, at 10 a.m.

