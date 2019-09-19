Ellinwood, KS -- Janice Komarek, 68, passed away in Ellinwood on September 17th 2019. A gathering of friends and family will take place September 20th at the American Legion in Ellinwood from noon to 2:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Ellinwood Archery Club or the family in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526.

Janice A. Komarek

