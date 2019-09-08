INMAN - Erma Jane Wiens of Inman died September 7, 2019 at the age of 93 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. She was born September 18, 1925 on a farm near Inman, to John A. and Marie Kroeker Regehr.

She attended school at West Eagle and Inman Grade School and graduated from Inman High School in 1944.

On September 20, 1944, she was united in marriage to Milton J. Wiens. He preceded her in death on July 17, 1999. They had three sons, Jay Dennis born in 1946, Kenneth Rene in 1949 and Loren Gale in 1954. Jay preceded her in death on February 22, 2012, and Loren on February 15, 2009.

Erma was a member of Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church near Inman, where she served many years as a Sunday School teacher, and organist. She and Milton farmed near Groveland for 55 years. She was employed at the Christian Bookstore in McPherson and Eddie's Bake 'N Serve in Inman, taught Vacation Bible School and was a Youth for Christ leader, and led many Bible study groups. She volunteered at Pleasant View Home and was a member of the Groveland Homemakers extension group. She was known in the community as a great spiritual teacher and leader.

She is survived by: brother, Stan (Carla) Regehr of Topeka; son, Kenny (Debbie) Wiens of Lyons; daughters-in-law, Rita Wiens of Maize, and Cheryl (Raymond) Friesen of Inman; grandchildren, Christy (Ryan) Nelson, Tammi (Troy)Hilger, Doug (Debbi) Wiens, Brett (Jill) Wiens, Danae (Justin) Osborne, Tara (Nate) Oswald, Cody (Amber) Wiens, Keegan Wiens, and Jessie Williams; fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; extended families Clark and Linda Woodworth and children Jason Woodworth, Becky Bensen and Adam Woodworth, and Marc and Kim Wurzinger and children, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, and sister, Charlene Neufeldt.

Memorial service provided by Buhler Mortuary will be held at Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 a.m., with burial at Hoffnungsau Cemetery afterward. Visitation will be at the church with family present on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to Water for Life Mission in Haiti and may be sent in care of Buhler Mortuary, P.O. Box 589, Buhler, Kansas 67522.

