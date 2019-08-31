Jimmie L. Meyer

Jimmie Lee Meyer, 88, South Hutchinson, died August 24, 2019. He was born July 2, 1931, in Dodge City, to Ralph and Rose (Fuller) Meyer.

Jimmie Lee Meyer, 88, South Hutchinson, died August 24, 2019. He was born July 2, 1931, in Dodge City, to Ralph and Rose (Fuller) Meyer.

Jimmie was a carpet salesman for General Distributors in Wichita, a wholesale carpet company. After he retired, Jimmie worked for 15 years at Carey Park Golf Course as a seasonal golf pro. He served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1950. After his discharge from the army, Jimmie joined the Army Reserves, serving from 1950 to 1955. Jimmie enjoyed playing golf and was active in the former Elks Lodge #453.

Jimmie was married to Mary Louise (Fletcher) Kightlinger for 54 years. She survives.

He is also survived by: son, Scott Meyer; daughter, Sharon Gumpenberger (John); grandchildren, Stephanie Segers (Jen), Stephen Gumpenberger (Belinda), Andrew Meyer, Andria Meyer, Alexindria Meyer; great-grandchildren, Riley and Kiran Gumpenberger; brother, Ralph Darrell Meyer (Barbara); and three stepchildren, Mona Manley, Michael Kightlinger, and Sally Cavins.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; infant daughter, Jimalyne Meyer; and brother, Howard Meyer.

Cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Military honors will be conducted at 3 p.m. by the Kansas Army National Guard. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

