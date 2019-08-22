KINSLEY - Ruth E. Brown, 91, died August 17, 2019, in Kinsley, KS. She was born July 8, 1928, the daughter of Amel and Ellen Kreger. Graveside services are 11 a.m. August 23, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery north of Kinsley. Memorials are to Hospice of the Prairie or Medicalodge in care of McKillip Memorial Funeral Home, Kinsley.

Ruth E. Brown

