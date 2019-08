GARDEN CITY -- age 94, died Thurs, Aug 15, 2019, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.

Dora M. Wilson

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Valley View Cemetery, Garden City, Kansas. Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.