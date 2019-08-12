Ellinwood - Lawrence 'Larry' Siefers, 78, died in Ellinwood on August 11, 2019. Funeral will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 14th and Rosary/Vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Ellinwood. Visitation will be August 13th at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood from 1-6 p.m. Memorials to St. Joseph's School Living Legacy, K of C charity programs, Kindred Hospice.

Lawrence J. 'Larry' Siefers

