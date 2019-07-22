GALVA - Yvonne Friesen, 81, died July 20, 2019. Visitation Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Galva United Methodist Church, Galva, KS. Funeral at the church at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Burial Empire Cemetery. Memorials to the Church or Galva Senior Center and can be sent to Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home, 222 West Euclid, McPherson, KS 67460.

Yvonne Friesen

