GOESSEL - Alice Goerzen Funk died July 17, 2019, at the age of 92. Alice married LeRoy Funk on March 16, 1948. Their family includes: six children; 17 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. Service at 10:30 a.m. July 26, visitation 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 25 at Tabor Mennonite Church. Memorials to Tabor Mennonite Church and Bethesda Home.

Alice Goerzen Funk

GOESSEL - Alice Goerzen Funk died July 17, 2019, at the age of 92. Alice married LeRoy Funk on March 16, 1948. Their family includes: six children; 17 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. Service at 10:30 a.m. July 26, visitation 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 25 at Tabor Mennonite Church. Memorials to Tabor Mennonite Church and Bethesda Home.