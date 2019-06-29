Bobbie Jean Flenoid, of Hutchinson, passed into the arms of her beloved Savior, June 25, 2019, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on March 29, 1932, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Thomas and Carrie Smith. She was retired from the Hutchinson Soup Kitchen where she proudly served as manager and cook for over 15 years.

Bobbie Jean Flenoid

She was a 1950 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She loved doing crossword puzzles, and was a master seamstress. She also worked at the Gibson's Department Store for years serving as a sales clerk greeting each and every customer with a smile and a kind word. She not only loved to cook for her family, but for anyone that needed a home cooked meal.

She married Hosey Flenoid in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death in 2002.

Survivors include: one daughter, Shelia (Kenneth, Sr.) Thompson; one great granddaughter, Vanetta Thompson; three great great grandchildren, Zayne Thompson, Kierra and Miley Boyd. She was preceded in death by: her parents; one great grandson, Kenneth A. Thompson, Jr.; a daughter, Sandra Thompson; and one infant son.

A gathering for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home as well. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hutchinson Soup Kitchen and left in care of the funeral home.

