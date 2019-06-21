Rosemary Nye, 94, of Hutchinson, died June 19, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born March 4, 1925, in Partridge, to Oril and Geneva Erma (Parrish) Hemphill.

Rosemary Nye, 94, of Hutchinson, died June 19, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born March 4, 1925, in Partridge, to Oril and Geneva Erma (Parrish) Hemphill.

Rosemary attended Buhler High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, needlework, and watching the Kansas City Royals. She attended The Father's House, Hutchinson.

On March 6, 1942, she married Oliver Nye in Hutchinson. He died November 25, 2015.

Rosemary is survived by: daughters, Mary Ann Wenner, Myra Kitson and husband Jim; grandson, Zac Kitson and wife Miriam; great-grandson, Pax Kitson; sisters, Erma (Hemphill) Hill; and brother, Norman Hemphill and wife Vicki; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, John, Oril Jr.; and son-in-law, David Wenner.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, with Bishop Quintin Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the Children's Emergency Shelter Home, Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

