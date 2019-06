INMAN -- Robin French, 60, died June 9, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson.

Robin French

INMAN -- Robin French, 60, died June 9, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson.