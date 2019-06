FOWLER -- age 80, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Minneola District Hospital.

Oscar E. Penka

Funeral services 10 a.m. Sat, June 15, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.