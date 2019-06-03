Vivian Rose Helzer, 71, of Hutchinson, earned entrance into her heavenly home, May 31, 2019, at St. Francis " Via Christi Select Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. The daughter of James, Sr. and Elsie Marshall, she was born in McCook, Nebraska on May 9, 1948.

Vivian Rose Helzer

Vivian Rose Helzer, 71, of Hutchinson, earned entrance into her heavenly home, May 31, 2019, at St. Francis " Via Christi Select Specialty Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. The daughter of James, Sr. and Elsie Marshall, she was born in McCook, Nebraska on May 9, 1948.

A member of Apostolic Faith Tabernacle, she loved working on crochet and craft projects, was a master baker of cookies, and always had her trusty rubber stamp ready when it came to signing Christmas cards.

On February 14, 2000, she married Wiley Dean Helzer in Hutchinson, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2018.

Survivors include: one son, John (Jenny) DeLong; four brothers, Richard (Dee) Marshall, Francis (Cindy) Marshall, Russell (Tyra) Marshall, James (Brenda) Marshall, Jr; four sisters, Joyce Siebuhr, Jackie (Victor) Pina, Esther Bennett, Pamela (Mark) Hoag; two grandchildren, Kristen DeLong and Sami DeLong; two great-grandchildren, Kaydance Boone and Ivory Boone. She was preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Billy Eugene Marshall and Timothy Marshall.

A gathering for friends and family will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 9"11 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 11 a.m. at Apostolic Faith Tabernacle, 1319 E. 17th Avenue, Hutchinson, Kansas. Burial will take place at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Apostolic Faith Tabernacle and left in care of the funeral home.

