NEWTON - Daniel R. Gonzalez, Sr., 93, died Monday, May 20, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 28 with Funeral Mass 10 a.m.. Wednesday, May 29, both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.