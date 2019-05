Hillsboro -- Carol Elaine Wiebe, 83, passed away May 7, 2019 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. Celebration 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Carol Elaine Wiebe

