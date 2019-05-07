ARLINGTON - David James Anderson, 84, of Arlington, Kansas passed away on May 4, 2019 surrounded by his family.

David was born December 2, 1934, in Thayer, Kansas, the son of Wesley and Alberta Anderson. He was baptized at the Church of the Brethren, Thayer. He graduated from Thayer High School in 1952. At the age of 18, David contracted the polio virus and spent an extended period of time at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and fought hard to overcome it.

David married Leona White and to this union a son, Wayne Anderson, was born. They later divorced.

On April 7, 1972, David married his love, Judy Campbell Bailey, in Chanute, Kansas. With their marriage, David lovingly gained six children (two boys and four girls) which he welcomed with open arms. He loved them as his own from the very beginning. The couple was additionally blessed when their son, Dana James Anderson, was born and completed their family.

David spent his lifetime providing for his large family by working as a welder, a machinist and a mechanic. He worked for years at Alcorn in Chanute, Cremary in Erie, Wilson Machine in Hutchinson and Mid-States metal in Stafford until, he and wife, Judy, started their family business of D & J Repair in Arlington. David loved KU basketball and could be found religiously watching their games on TV. His passion for horses resulted in him owning and raising many mares and foals over the years. Sunday afternoons would find him and Judy on the back of his motorcycle headed out for a ride to enjoy the Kansas scenery. Every June, as the wheat ripened in the fields, he would run a combine as it brought him immense joy! With a head full of silver locks, even at 84 years old, he wore his hair in a flat top cut just as he always had!

David is survived by: his wife Judy, of the home; children, Wayne Anderson (Jeannie) of Thayer, Rebecca Colbert of South Hutchinson, William Bailey III of Arlington, Judi Foster (Scott) of Abbyville, JoeDee Bailey of Hutchinson, Janet Huitt (Randy) of Pratt, Jennifer Perry (Joe) of Arkansas City, and Dana Anderson (Belinda) of Hutchinson; 18 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; and his sisters Irene Baldwin of Erie and Mary Lou Dooley of Humboldt.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Wesley Towers Chapel, 700 Monterey Place, Hutchinson.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Wesley Towers Good Samaritan Fund.

Condolences may be left online at www.hutchinsonfc.com

