GREENSBURG - Helen Ruth Savely, age 90, formerly of Greensburg, KS passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living, Fairfield, IA.

Helen Ruth Savely

Graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg, KS.

Memorials may be made to Sunnybrook Assisted Living, Fairfield or Cannon Ball Golf Course, Greensburg, KS.

Cards and memorials may be mailed to Charlie Savely, 2233 West Hills Drive, Fairfield, Iowa.

Helen was born May 10, 1928, to Charlie and Hazel (Matthews) Smith in Greensburg, KS. She married Bill E. Savely on April 19, 1948, in Greensburg, KS. They were married 64 years before he passed away October 17, 2012.

Helen worked as city clerk in Greensburg, KS for 18 years. She lived in Greensburg, KS 49 years, Pratt, KS 5 years and moved to Fairfield in 2012.

Helens interests were gardening, playing dominoes, cards, watching sports, playing piano and belonged to a coffee club. She was a pet lover and looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren.

Helen will be missed by: her son, Charlie (Sherry) Savely; three grandchildren, Derek Wesley, Karen Fryhling and Gina Savely; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Charlie and Hazel; and her husband, Bill.

Fleener Funeral Home will be helping the family in Greensburg, KS and Behner Funeral Home is helping the family in Fairfield.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at behnerfh.com