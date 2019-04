NEWTON - Mary 'Tina' Reyes, 75, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019, Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday April 24, 2019, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Newton.

Mary Reyes

NEWTON - Mary 'Tina' Reyes, 75, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019, Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday April 24, 2019, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Newton.