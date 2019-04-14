Louis McDonald

LARNED - Louis Robert McDonald, 81, died April 12, 2019. Born December 1, 1937, to Earl and Ethel Fender McDonald. Married Syble O. Gallaway. Survivors: son, John; three daughters, Barbara McDonald, Sarah McDonald, Shelly Hodges. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Larned Cemetery, burial to follow. Visit Beckwith Mortuary website for full obituary.

