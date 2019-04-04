WICHITA - Genevieve was born November 28, 1929, in Hutchinson, KS, and died peacefully on April 1, 2019, at the Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire, KS. She was the daughter of Harry T. and Fannie Sette Hamler.

Genevieve Turner

She graduated from Lyons High School in 1947 and from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1950. Genny worked as a registered nurse until her retirement.

She leaves behind: a sister, Carolyn Davies of Hutchinson; children, Crista Green Tyler (Kenneth) of De Soto, KS, Brenda Welch and James Turner (Sarah) both of Hutchinson, Cassandra Brungardt (Gerard) of Wichita; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents; and by sisters, Eleanor Justus, Dorris Sanders, Marjorie Vermillion, Harriet Eells, and Frances Wilson.

Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 5; Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, April 6, both at St. Elizabeth Chapel at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501; or St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67501.

